Clinton man sentenced to 20 years for 2012 burglary

A Clinton man accused of a 2012 home burglary has just been sentenced to 20 years behind bars, per Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo.

Reports say 23-year-old Keaston Kinard was found guilty in Laurens County court on Wednesday afternoon of first degree burglary, safecracking and grand larceny following a two-day trial.

Kinard was senteced to 15 years in prison on each of the charges of first degree burglary and safecracking, with sentences to be served concurrently. He was also sentenced to five years in prison on the grand larceny charge, to be served consecutively to the sentences on the other two crimes.

Kinard must serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence, or about 12 years and nine months, before being considered for parole.

According to reports, on June 23, 2012, Kinard broke into a home on Thornwell Street in Clinton, while the homeowners were vacationing. Kinard smashed a window in order to gain entry to the house through the back door before taking a safe with guns, jewelry and other personal items from the house and stealing a truck at the residence to transport the safe away.

During an investigation of the incident, investigators were able to lift a print from the broken window glass and match it to Kinard.

Solicitor Stumbo thanked his staff, Lt. Casey Jones, Lt. Tyrone Groggins and Sgt. Phillip Wicker of the Clinton Department of Public Safety for their hard work to secure Kinard's conviction.

“A family should be able to go on vacation without having to worry about a thief breaking into their home and taking their belongings,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “I am proud of my staff as well as partners in law enforcement for working together to rid our community of a first-class thief like Keaston Kinard. My office will continue to vigorously prosecute any and all persons who pose a threat to the peace and tranquility of the communities of the Eighth Circuit.”

