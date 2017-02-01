Upstate teens craft toys for Greenvillle Humane Society pets awaiting forever homes

Some Upstate teens are spreading the love to pets up for adoption at the Greenville Humane Society.

The Senior Beta Club for the Upstate Homeschool Co-Op has worked hard to make handmade toys for pets who have yet to find a forever home.

The Greenville Recreation Department Tennis Club donated tennis balls and Miracle Hill donated t-shirts that the kids made into pull toys for dogs.

The kids didn't leave the felines out of the fun, making fluffy balls for the cats as well.

On Wednesday the group delivered their special toys to Greenville Humane Society and got to watch the animals enjoy their creations.

"We all have a passion to strive to do something great in our community whether it be in leadership or just helping the people or animals around us," said Beta Club member Morgan Privette. "We thought it was a good idea to involve working with people and animals and giving back to our community."

More than 60 kids worked on their donations, from cutting to tying and making sure all the toys were safe for their four-legged friends.

