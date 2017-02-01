Upstate teens craft toys for Greenvillle Humane Society pets awaiting forever homes

Troopers said one person was killed in a Spartanburg County crash Friday night.More >
Troopers said one person was killed in a Spartanburg County crash Friday night.More >
Deputies said a death investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in a Greenville County roadway on Friday.More >
Deputies said a death investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in a Greenville County roadway on Friday.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >
A Florida man identified by federal prosecutors as the creator and lead administrator of what's thought to be the world's largest child-pornography website has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
A Florida man identified by federal prosecutors as the creator and lead administrator of what's thought to be the world's largest child-pornography website has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
The Mauldin Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Friday morning road rage incident.More >
The Mauldin Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Friday morning road rage incident.More >
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on South Pine Street in Spartanburg.More >
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on South Pine Street in Spartanburg.More >
Greer Family Fest. (5/5/17)More >
Greer Family Fest. (5/5/17)More >
Sheriff Don Reynolds says 1 person was shot at the Yanfeng plant in Fountain Inn. (FOX Carolina/ May 5, 2017)More >
Sheriff Don Reynolds says 1 person was shot at the Yanfeng plant in Fountain Inn. (FOX Carolina/ May 5, 2017)More >
Crews were working to clear roads and cut fallen trees and limbs along Old Mill Road in Mauldin after strong storms early Friday morning.More >
Crews were working to clear roads and cut fallen trees and limbs along Old Mill Road in Mauldin after strong storms early Friday morning.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
The Anderson County Fair runs from May 4-14 at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center, 3027 MLK Jr. Blvd.More >
The Anderson County Fair runs from May 4-14 at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center, 3027 MLK Jr. Blvd.More >