Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after rear-ending pickup truck in Cherokee Co.

Troopers say a crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Cherokee County on Wednesday.

It happened around 7:07 p.m. at Antioch Road and Lookout Tower Road about 3.6 miles east of Blacksburg.

According to troopers, a driver in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on Lookout Tower Road and attempted to make a turn onto Antioch Road as a motorcyclist on a Harley Davidson was traveling south without a helmet on. According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, the motorcycle rear-ended the pickup truck and then went to the pavement, ejecting him to the left shoulder of the road.

The motorcyclist was died at the scene of the collision, per troopers.

Fowler identified the victim as 64-year-old Dave Edward Weller of Holly Ridge Road in Blacksburg.

This crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the coroner's office. Fowler says it was the 3rd traffic death within one week in Cherokee County.

