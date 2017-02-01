Greenville Drive announces renovations to Fluor Field at the West End during annual "Hot Stove" event

The Greenville Drive is already kicking off baseball season with their annual "Hot Stove Event."

Baseball fans were invited to the Embassy Suites in downtown Greenville for a chance to meet and talk with featured guests like Drive manager, former Drive pitcher Jamie Callahan and former infielder Mitchell Gunsolus.

With $13 million dollars in renovations, the Greenville Drive is excited to share what changes are coming to Fluor Field at the West End this season

"I think to try to keep up with that whole Fenway replica where they are putting the seats on top of the monster and they are turning the roof into a group hospitality spot and just a handful of other things they are doing, from my perspective as a manager they continue to create an unbelievable environment," said Greenville Drive manager Darren Fenster.

The stadium will now include Green Monster seating, a bigger club level and rooftop and fans can now purchase new ticket plans. The project is expected to be ready prior to the 2017 Reedy River Rivalry.

For more information visit the official Greenville Drive website here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.