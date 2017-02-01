Greenville Drive announces renovations to Fluor Field at the Wes - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Drive announces renovations to Fluor Field at the West End during annual "Hot Stove" event

Posted: Updated:
Special guests at the Greenville Drive's annual Hot Stove event. (Source: Greenville Drive official website) Special guests at the Greenville Drive's annual Hot Stove event. (Source: Greenville Drive official website)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Drive is already kicking off baseball season with their annual "Hot Stove Event."

Baseball fans were invited to the Embassy Suites in downtown Greenville for a chance to meet and talk with featured guests like Drive manager, former Drive pitcher Jamie Callahan and former infielder Mitchell Gunsolus.

With $13 million dollars in renovations, the Greenville Drive is excited to share what changes are coming to Fluor Field at the West End this season

"I think to try to keep up with that whole Fenway replica where they are putting the seats on top of the monster and they are turning the roof into a group hospitality spot and just a handful of other things they are doing, from my perspective as a manager they continue to create an unbelievable environment," said Greenville Drive manager Darren Fenster.

The stadium will now include Green Monster seating, a bigger club level and rooftop and fans can now purchase new ticket plans. The project is expected to be ready prior to the 2017 Reedy River Rivalry.

For more information visit the official Greenville Drive website here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.