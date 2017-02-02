Troopers: Man charged with DUI, drug possession after leading ch - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Man charged with DUI, drug possession after leading chase

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say a man is now in custody after leading them on a chase Tuesday night.

According to reports, 23-year-old William Eichelberger was driving a white Buick and made an improper turn onto US Hwy 25.

When a trooper attempted to stop his vehicle, Eichelberger failed to stop and troopers say a short pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended on Blakely Road when the car was disabled. Eichelberger was taken into custody and charged with DUI, simple possession of marijuana and failure to stop for blue lights.

He was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.

