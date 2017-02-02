Deputies: Teen charged after assaulting SRO and LSD, concealed weapon found on his person at school

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old student was arrested on Tuesday after assaulting a school official and being found with drugs and weapons in his possession.

According to reports, Michael Alex Tipton was arrested at Madison High School as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. A Madison County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer located Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, commonly known as Acid or LSD, and a concealed weapon on Tipton's person.

Reports say Tipton assaulted the School Resource officer in an attempt to regain the Acid seized by the deputy. Reports say deputies located additional weapons in the teen's vehicle parked at the school.

Tipton was charged with felony possession of Schedule 1 (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide), assault on a government employee and two counts of possession of weapons on educational property.

