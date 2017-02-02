Fire chief: Barn a total loss after Spartanburg Co. fire

Firefighters are on scene of a barn fire in Spartanburg County early Thursday morning.

The call came in shortly before 4 a.m. that a barn was on fire on Edgewater Road in Inman, said dispatch. They do not believe any animals were inside the structure.

According to the New Prospect fire chief, the 2 story building is a total loss. It was reportedly used for storage.

At this time the cause is unknown but the owner does say some heaters were inside the structure.

No injuries were reported.

