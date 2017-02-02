Investigators locate Rutherford Co. man, missing for over 3 months

Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said they have found a man missing since late last year.

Deputies say 50-year-old Donald Joseph Buff is a resident of Rutherford County and was last seen in November of 2016. He was reportedly dropped off near the Asheville Airport and is known to frequent the Asheville area.

Buff was located in the Asheville area of Buncombe County on Friday, investigators say.

