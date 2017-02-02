Investigators locate Rutherford Co. man, missing for over 3 mont - FOX Carolina 21

Investigators locate Rutherford Co. man, missing for over 3 months

Posted: Updated:
Donald Joseph Buff. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Donald Joseph Buff. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said they have found a man missing since late last year.

Deputies say 50-year-old Donald Joseph Buff is a resident of Rutherford County and was last seen in November of 2016. He was reportedly dropped off near the Asheville Airport and is known to frequent the Asheville area.

Buff was located in the Asheville area of Buncombe County on Friday, investigators say.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.