Report: Upstate man arrested on several drugs charges

A Pendleton man is behind bars on several drugs charges, deputies say.

Following a January investigation, deputies say they were able to arrest 27-year-old Kelvin Mario Lewis on three drug charges.

On Tuesday, deputies served a search warrant at Lewis’s Anderson County home and at the time of a search, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the residence.

Investigators were able to uncover 15 pounds of marijuana, along with 34 grams of other controlled substances, three handguns, an Ar-15 rifle and cash, reports state.

Deputies say, Lewis was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.