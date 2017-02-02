Henderson Co. K9 celebrates 1 year of service

A K9 officer with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office is celebrating her first year of service with the department.

K9 Bailey first joined the sheriff's office in late 2015 and just recently celebrated her first birthday. Bailey turned 1-year-old in November and the progress she has made is astounding.

In progress photos taken by the sheriff's office, Bailey is seen at 9-weeks-old, barely taking up any space on the sheriff's squad car, and placed beside a more recent picture at 1-year-old taking up at least one-third of the hood space of the car.

Over the past year, K9 Bailey and her handler Deputy Turpin successfully completed her first certification process through the North American Police Work Dog Association. Bailey and her half-sister Echo participate weekly in K9 training sessions, allowing them to assist with missing persons calls, protecting their handlers and obeying other orders.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.