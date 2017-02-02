Judge orders Buncombe Co. murderer to register as sex offender

A Buncombe County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a second degree murder charge and several counts of first and second degree exploitation of a minor, per the judge.

Superior Court Judge Robert T. Sumner sentenced Juan Carols Jimenez to serve 300 months in prison, pursuant to a negotiated plea, in connection with an asphyxiation murder in 2013, per reports.

His charges include:

one count second degree murder

10 counts first degree exploitation of a minor

10 counts second degree exploitation of a minor

Accordant to the release, Jimenez plead guilty to the October 2013 murder of Christopher Ortega. Ortega was found deceased by asphyxiation in his Asheville apartment, reports state.

“This case involved disturbing facts and a young woman under the age of 18 who was victimized by Jimenez’ conduct. Under these circumstances the DA’s Office would not accept anything less than a term of 25 years in prison,” Assistant District Attorney Rodney Hasty said.

Jimenez will also be required to serve five years of post-release supervision under the statutory conditions applicable to sexual offenders. In addition, the judge ordered Jimenez to register as a sex offender for a term of 30 years.

“This plea was offered to save the minor victim as well as the victim’s family the trauma of a trial. The family agreed with the plea offer and this result. I thank Assistant District Attorney Rodney Hasty for his diligent work in bringing this defendant to justice,” District Attorney Todd Williams stated.

