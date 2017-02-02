Greenville Co. introduces ride-along program to experience daily life of deputy

Anyone who has ever wondered what a day in the life of a Greenville County deputy looks like, now has a chance to experience it.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, that the department is launching its new ride-along program, called TRU Ride Initiative Patrol or TRIP.

TRIP provides residents with a unique opportunity to experience the daily tasks of a Greenville County deputy and is now accepting applications. The department encourages those with an interest in law enforcement or those wanting to benefit from understanding the complex nature of policing in the 21st century, to apply.

Email trip@greenvillecounty.org to request a digital application, visit the department website to submit an application online, or pick up a hard copy of the application at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center front desk at anytime. Applicants must be 18 years or older.

