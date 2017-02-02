Report: NC man arrested on outstanding parole violations after chase

A Haywood County man wanted for parole violations, was arrested and charged by deputies after a foot chase, reports state.

According to reports, 33-year-old Roger Martin "Marty" Capps Jr. of Canton, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor resisting a public officer by deputies. Capps was arrested in connection to a chase on Chelsea Road after investigators stopped the vehicle he was riding in on Tuesday, deputies said. Capps was the passenger in the vehicle and fled on foot when stopped to try and escape deputies, the report said.

Deputies say Capps has been on parole since November of 2016 after an incident in January 2015 where he and two others led officers on a high-speed chase.

Parole officers have been searching for him on outstanding parole violations since Jan 5, 2017.

Capps was given a $3,000 bond for his charges and will face the parole board for his violations, the report said.

