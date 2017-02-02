Jimmy Buffett heading to SC for only Carolina performance this spring

Jimmy Buffett is bringing his tunes to South Carolina for one night only during his 2017 "I Don't Know" tour.

The Volvo Car Stadium in Charleston will fill with the music of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band on Thursday May 11. This date will be the only Carolina performance Buffet takes on this go around.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Feb 10 on Ticketmaster.

