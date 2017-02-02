Deputies: Armed, dangerous fugitive wanted in Anderson Co.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect with active warrants.

Deputies said Christopher Blake McCurley is facing charges in connection with multiple car break-ins, including one where a firearm was stolen.

The Sheriff's Office stressed McCurley should be considered armed and dangerous. Under no circumstances should the public attempt to confront or apprehend him, deputies said.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies said he has a distinct chest tattoo with the word "loyalty" topped with wings. He also reportedly has tattoos on both triceps which read "one" and "love."

Anyone with information on McCurley's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Crimes can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.