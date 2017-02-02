Fire at former Union Bleachery mill sends up huge plume of smoke, DHEC says no environmental concerns

Firefighters responded to a fire in Greenville County at an old mill on Thursday.

Dispatchers with the Parker Fire Department said crews were called to Old Buncombe Road near West Blue Ridge Drive. The Park Fire chief said a vacant building is fully engulfed in flames.

The chief does not believe anyone was inside the building. Roads in the area may be closed while crews battle the fire.

Witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke coming from the former Union Bleachery U.S. Finishing plant.

DHEC responded to the fire at the request of Greenville Fire Service and did not note any environmental concerns.The discharge from the fire, including ashes, cinders and minimal runoff were expected, officials say.

