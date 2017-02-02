Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office on scams to watch out for in February, how to avoid them

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about the top scams to watch out for in February.

In a press release, investigators outlined six of the most common scams to be on the lookout for in February 2017. Here are those six scams and deputies’ advice on avoiding them:

1. Receiving threatening messages on Facebook, requesting money and consequences if money was not sent.

“The Sheriff’s Office recommends to never accept friend requests from individuals that you do not know and do not answer instant messages from anyone you do not know,” says Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt. “Also, paying any dollar amount to scammers over social media or those who are holding your computer hostage only further emboldens scammers to try to scam others. As we have always said in previous releases, any money or property lost is difficult if not almost impossible to recover, especially if the scam did not originate inside Oconee County.”

2. Family members with duplicate Facebook accounts; scammers using those account to get money from loved ones.

“When it comes to social media accounts, we recommend changing passwords on a regular basis,” continues PIO Watt. “Also, set your security settings on the highest level possible so that only your friends can be able to see what you post. As well, limit the amount of personal information that others can see on your account, such as dates of birth, you current city you live in or where you work or do not even provide that information anyway. If you have a Facebook friend that is asking for money, reach out to that friend personally to see if what they have posted or sent via an instant message is true. Always remember that if something seems suspicious, more often than not it is. Also remember that pictures such as profile pictures are not private.”

3. Allowing someone who says they are from a computer company to have remote access to your computer to “fix hacking situation”. Scammers could then wipe out money from financial accounts with access.

“As we have stated previously, unless you initiate contact with a software or computer manufacturer yourself, do not allow anyone who contacts you remote access to your computers or electronic equipment as information or files can be stolen or wiped off the hard drive and your computer could be held for ransom,” continues PIO Watt.

4. Suspicious persons, pretending to be sales representatives, inquiring about a technology upgrade.

“We recommend that if someone comes to your house trying to sell you a service that you contact the company they claim to be from to see if that company has sale representatives in the area,” says PIO Watt. “You may want to tell those individuals that you are not interested and that you will call that company if you are interested in their services. You may want to consider not letting those individuals in your home.”

5. Letters asking for money for a Property Assessment Profile and complimentary grant deed.

“With the fact that copies of deeds are public records, a citizen of Oconee County can got to Pine Street to the Register of Deeds office and obtain a copy of their deed for a minimal fee,” continues PIO Watt.

6. Scammers posing as family members needing bond money. Requesting money be placed on a gift card.

“As we have stated on more than one occasion, legitimate businesses and organization do not require payment using a prepaid of gift card,” says PIO Watt. “Also, law enforcement officers do not handle payment for fines, bond or any type of court costs, so if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer requiring payment to cover court costs, bonds or warrants, it is almost always a scam.”

The sheriff’s office also adds to not answer the phone for unknown numbers and that if the caller starts asking questions that require a yes or no answer to hang up immediately.

