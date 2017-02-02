NC animals say early spring, Patriots win

The animals of North Carolina have spoken... sort of.

On Groundhog Day, the iconic Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, but that's not what Greta, a groundhog at Chimney Rock State Park believes.

During a ceremony on Thursday, Greta didn't see her shadow, calling for an early spring. She also picked a Patriots win over the Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Pisgah Pete, a white squirrel who puts a twist on the holiday in the city of Brevard, said the same thing. Pete is cared for by wildlife rehabilitators because he is unable to be released into the wild.

