NC animals say early spring, Patriots win

Greta the groundhog (Source: Facebook/Chimney Rock State Park) Greta the groundhog (Source: Facebook/Chimney Rock State Park)
Pisgah Pete (Feb. 2, 2017/FOX Carolina) Pisgah Pete (Feb. 2, 2017/FOX Carolina)
CHIMNEY ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The animals of North Carolina have spoken... sort of.

On Groundhog Day, the iconic Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, but that's not what Greta, a groundhog at Chimney Rock State Park believes.

During a ceremony on Thursday, Greta didn't see her shadow, calling for an early spring. She also picked a Patriots win over the Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Pisgah Pete, a white squirrel who puts a twist on the holiday in the city of Brevard, said the same thing. Pete is cared for by wildlife rehabilitators because he is unable to be released into the wild.

