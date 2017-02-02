Teen sues former Upstate teacher, district after sex assault scandal

A teenager who was reportedly sexually assaulted by a Spartanburg County teacher has filed a lawsuit against her.

Courtney Clark Kay, 33, admitted to having inappropriate contact with a then-14-year-old student in 2013. The victim was a student when Kay was employed as a science teacher at Spartanburg High School Freshman Academy.

Kay, initially charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree assault a battery in 2015. During the hearing, she admitted to exchanging illicit messages with the teen and touching him on school grounds.

Records released in court indicate Kay exchanged more than 3,000 messages with the victim. She was sentenced to five years in prison, which a judge suspended to three years of probation.

The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 27, claims Kay used her position of power as a teacher to take advantage of the victim, sending him sexual messages via phone and Facebook, and meeting him inappropriately during school hours. Below is an excerpt from the document. The victim's name has been redacted to protect his identity:

Kay repeatedly directed Plaintiff into her classroom in front of others both before and after school and during the school lunch hours, and then isolated Doe in the classroom in order to act upon her prurient sexual interest in Doe. Kay engaged in various sexual acts with the Plaintiff, including kissing and touching Doe at various places on Doe's body, on multiple occasions in her classroom or on other school property.

The lawsuit states Kay gave the teenager gifts "to further gain [his] trust and admiration" amid the incidents of sexual battery, which occurred between fall 2012 and January 2013. His mother reportedly discovered the illicit messages on Jan. 28, 2013 and contacted police.

"Kay's actions predictably caused Plaintiff to suffer physical, emotional, and sexual harm and severe pain and distress," the document reads.

The lawsuit also seeks damages against Spartanburg County School District 7, claiming gross negligence in failing to supervise Kay and the victim.

Attorneys for the victim have requested a trial by jury. Kay and her attorneys have up to 30 days to respond to the summons.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.