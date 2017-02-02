Deputies: NC man arrested after alcohol-fueled fight ends in dea - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: NC man arrested after alcohol-fueled fight ends in deadly shooting

Glenn Gardin (Source: MCSO) Glenn Gardin (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges after a confrontation turned deadly on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the two men who have a history of altercations with one another were drinking at the home of 63-year-old Glenn Edward Gardin on Hicks Memorial Baptist Church Road.

Deputies said during the confrontation, Gardin pulled a small-caliber revolver and shot his neighbor in the torso. Troopers and deputies on scene attempted to perform CPR but were unable to revive the victim.

He was identified as 53-year-old Todd Alan Swepson.

Gardin was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

