Lockout lifted at Spartanburg Co. school after nearby chase

Spartanburg County School District One said a lockout at an elementary school has been lifted.

Officials said Holly Springs-Motlow was placed on lock-out for approximately 15 minutes. The district said a lockout is different from a lockdown, preventing students from going outside instead of preventing anyone from coming inside the building in the case of a lockdown.

The lockout was prompted by a nearby vehicle pursuit involving the Wellford Police Department. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said their helicopter, which was already up in the air, assisted.

