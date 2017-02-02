FBI seizes documents from NC tribal housing authority amid fraud - FOX Carolina 21

FBI seizes documents from NC tribal housing authority amid fraud investigation

CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were reportedly on scene of the Qualla Housing Authority (QHA) on Thursday, collecting documents amid an investigation.

The Cherokee One Feather reports QHA received a letter from the Department of Justice on Oct. 4, stating the agency was under investigation due to allegations of federal program fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud.

The letter reportedly instructed QHA not to tamper with any documents relating to the case. Principal Chief Patrick Lambert told Cherokee One Feather he takes the investigation very seriously.

"Cherokee families deserve a government that is open, honest, and above board," Lambert said. "That is why I have directed all Tribal Departments and programs that are involved to fully cooperate and provide all information needed conduct a thorough investigation into all wrongdoing.”

Around 10:30 a.m., agents were reportedly seen removing seven large, metal filing cabinets from the building.

