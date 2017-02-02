Kidnapping survivor to break silence on 'Dr. Phil'

Kala Brown, an Upstate woman who was found chained in a storage container in Woodruff in November, is reportedly going to speak publicly for the first time since the incident.

Kala Brown will reportedly break her silence and give her first interview with Dr. Phil. The two-part interview is set to air later this month.

Brown is quoted in a press release from the Dr. Phil show as saying, “No matter what he did to me, he did not break me. He cannot destroy me and I won.”

Chuck Carver says the Dr. Phil interview will be the first time he hears Kala Brown's account of what happened to his son.

“I haven’t spoken to her at all,” said Carver.

"I would like to talk face to face. It would be nice to have that one-on-one," said Carver.

Carver believes there are things only Brown might be able to answer about Charlie's final days.

"I hope Dr. Phil can give her whatever it is she needs to get her to the point that maybe she can talk to us," said Carver.

A press release from the Dr. Phil show states that Brown reveals intense details about being held captive for 2 months by her alleged abductor, Todd Kohlhepp and addresses claims that she witnessed Kohlhepp brutally murder her boyfriend, Charlie Carver.

"If it's good enough to tell Dr. Phil, then I should hear it first. That will be the hard part," said Carver.

Carver's family says they, too, hope she will tell them what she witnessed, so they can begin the process of getting closure.

"It’s tough. I think about him every day. I relive it every day,” said Carver.

