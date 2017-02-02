Greenville city officials issue warning after wastewater overflow, leak

The City of Greenville is asking for the public to avoid contact with the water in Laurel Creek.

Officials said a wastewater overflow was discovered behind a home on Woods Lake Road on Wednesday after a manhole overflowed. The overflow has since been repaired but not before wastewater spilled into Laurel Creek.

During an investigation, a second wastewater leak was found upstream from the erosion of a wastewater main. Repairs on the second leak are underway.

Signs have been placed around the creek advising the public to avoid contact with the water while samples are being tested. Officials said the signs will be removed when the results are processed and the water is deemed safe.

