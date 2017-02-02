Upstate pup named 'Dabo' to compete in Puppy Bowl XIII

The Upstate will be cheering on a four-legged, furry Dabo on the gridiron Sunday.

The Oconee Humane Society said Dabo was one of nine puppies surrendered to the Oconee County Animal Shelter in 2016 and later transported to Operation Paws For Homes in Virginia. The litter was nicknamed "The Clemson Crew."

Dabo was chosen by Animal Planet to compete in the annual Puppy Bowl, a canine competition which airs every Super Bowl Sunday. She will also be part of the pre-game show.

The Humane Society said Dabo's good looks, charm and excitement make her the perfect choice for the game.

Dabo and her eight siblings have found their forever homes, according to the shelter.

"Dabo's transport to Operation Paws for Homes and her subsequent rise to fame would not have been possible without the support of so many people and businesses in Oconee County that helped us raise funds to purchase our transport van,” said Angel Newman, OHS Communications Advisor.

