Clemson trustees approve $775,000 in new football salaries - FOX Carolina 21

Brent Venables (File: FOX Carolina) Brent Venables (File: FOX Carolina)
CLEMSON, SC (AP) -

Clemson's board of trustees has approved staff raises for seven returning football assistant coaches.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables earned a raise of $275,000, bringing his salary to $1.7 million next season. Venables' deal was extended a year through 2020. In all, the board Thursday approved $775,000 in raises for assistants who helped the Tigers win a national championship last season.

Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott received raises of $175,000, bringing their salaries to $800,000.

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell's salary increased $50,000 to $515,000, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter's by $55,000 to $430,000; tight ends coach Danny Pearman's by $25,000 to $460,000, and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed's by $20,000 to $420,000.

New safeties coach Mickey Conn will make $350,000 while new defensive line coach Todd Bates will earn $250,000.

