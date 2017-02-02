Clouds Friday, COLD here through weekend

Wintry temperatures move back to the southeast for Friday and the weekend, with a slight chance for rain along with it by Sunday. Next week warms up, but will likely get soggy at times.

Slow clearing to sunshine by late Friday, with highs only reaching into the low 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains! Expect a strong breeze at times, mainly in the higher elevations.

Saturday morning will be very cold with lows in the 20s area-wide, but sunshine will help us warm back to the 40s to near 50 degrees, which is actually colder than normal for this time of year.

Clouds push back in on Sunday, with a slight chance for rain. Highs will get back into the 50s, so it might be tolerable for some outdoor grilling before watching the Falcons take on the Patriots! Temps will warm back into the 60s next week with a good chance for rain by Wednesday.

