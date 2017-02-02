Red Cross assisting family displaced by Oconee Co. house fire

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in Oconee County on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in after 2:30 p.m. when a driver passing by saw smoking coming out of a house on the 200 block of Linhart Drive in West Union, and called 911.

A total of five fire departments worked together to quickly contain the fire.

Officials say the house sustained smoke damage inside during the blaze, leaving a family of five displaced.

Nobody was inside the house during the fire, however.

The Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.

Officials say the blaze is still under investigation as they work to determine what started it.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.