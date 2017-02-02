Flag returned to Confederate memorial after controversy over it ignites battle in Walhalla

The South Carolina Secessionist Party says it will continue to "fight to preserve the honor, dignity, respect, and memory of the Confederate Soldiers who gave their lives," starting with returning the Confederate flag to an Upstate war memorial in Walhalla.

Officials say in 2015, the flag on the Confederate memorial in Walhalla, erected by the Oconee Southern Heritage Group, was replaced with the state flag at the same time the Confederate flag was removed from the State House.

Former S.C. governor Nikki Haley and legislators made the decision to lower the controversial battle flag in the summer of 2015 following the shooting deaths of nine parishioners at Emanuel AME in Charleston, a historic black church.

On Wednesday, James Bessenger, chairman of the Secessionist Party, sent a letter to Walhalla officials expressing concern about the removal of the flag, which is in violation of the Heritage Act, state code protecting monuments and memorials from alteration. In the letter, he said the South Carolinians who gave their lives during the Civil War deserve proper respect.

But Walhalla mayor pro tem Jennifer Crawford said they weren't involved in the removal.

"In the year 2000, there was a verbal agreement between the city of Walhalla and the Sons of the Confederacy that they would maintain that median and the memorial," Crawford said. "That local chapter decided to take down the Confederate flag from the Confederate memorial and replaced it with the South Carolina flag."

Bessenger said the Secessionist Party's legal team reviewed the case and he hoped Walhalla officials will "conclude that it is both morally appropriate and legally compulsory for the Confederate Battle Flag to be returned to the Walhalla Confederate Memorial."

Thursday evening, Bessenger said in a letter that The South Carolina Secessionist Party had been successful in recent efforts to restore the Confederate Battle Flag to the Walhalla Confederate Memorial in Walhalla.

Below is the full letter sent by Bessenger:

On behalf of the leadership and members of The South Carolina Secessionist Party, as well as thousands of patriotic Southerners across the State, I am proud to report that our recent efforts to restore the Confederate Battle Flag to the Walhalla Confederate Memorial in Walhalla, South Carolina have paid off. Tonight, I received notice from Mr. Luther Lyle that the Confederate Battle Flag will be restored to its place of prominence at the Confederate Memorial in Walhalla this Saturday. After countless phone calls to local and State officials, written correspondence with members of the General Assembly, and preparation for the request of an Attorney General opinion, the fight to restore this Battle Flag has been won. The South Carolina Secessionist Party, as well as other organizations, will continue the fight to preserve the honor, dignity, respect, and memory of the Confederate Soldiers who gave their lives in defense of their homes, families, and States. So long as there is a battle to be fought we are prepared to go the distance to ensure that the monuments, memorials, and symbols of our Southern forebears are preserved. We hope that the victories in Walhalla and York will continue to serve as an example to South Carolinians who see the unjust sterilization of our culture and heritage to stand up and speak out. This is our State, this is our Heritage, these are our ancestors and we will continue to defend them so long as we are able.

Officials said the issue is expected to be addressed at an upcoming city council committee meeting or with full council later in February.

