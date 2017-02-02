Police: Four arrested after over $3000 spent with stolen credit cards

Greenville police said four suspects are in custody after a theft incident that occurred in December.

According to police, on Dec. 21, 2016, they responded to the Coliseum on Haywood Road in Greenville in reference to reports of a stolen wallet.

On that same day, credit cards stolen from the wallet were used at the Walmart and Waffle House on Pelham Road. Reports say suspects spent over $3000 with the stolen credit cards.

On Friday, deputies said four suspects were arrested after surveillance images were released, bringing in tips from the community.

The suspects were identified as Ethan Robert Long, Heather Ann Lockaby, Joseph Gates Armstrong and Raikeevious Richardson. They are each charged with financial transaction card fraud.

