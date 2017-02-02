Coroner: Upstate man, dog die after hit and run in Cherokee Co.

Troopers said a Cherokee County crash turned fatal for an Upstate man and his dog on Thursday night.

The call came in at 9:26 p.m. that a crash occurred on SC Hwy 11 near Hatchette Road.

The coroner said John Carlton Elchisco of Chesnee was the victim of the collision.

He said Elchisco was headed south on SC 11 when he crossed the center line near the intersection of Hatchette Road, ran off the left side of the roadway and then over corrected and came back on to the pavement. After getting back on the roadway, the vehicle overturned several times and ejected him from the car, the coroner said.

The victim then came to a rest in the south bound lane and is believed to be run over by another vehicle that exited the scene, the coroner reports.

Elchisco was pronounced dead on scene, the coroner said. His dog, who was riding in the car, was also ejected and died at the scene, according to the report.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

Troopers and the coroner are investigating the fatal collision at this time and are searching for the vehicle responsible, which may have damage to the lower bumper and front under carriage. Anyone with information on the hit and run driver is asked to contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621.

The coroner notes, this fatality marks the fourth traffic fatality in Cherokee County in 8 days.

