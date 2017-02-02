Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus makes last stop in Greenville

It was not the first time Erwin Smith has found himself at the “Greatest Show on Earth - The Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus. He was once part of it in the late 1980’s.

Sadly, it will be his last time at the show. After 146 years on the road, the circus is taking a final bow.

For some kids it will be the first and last time seeing the show. For the kids at heart, however, it’s a way to say goodbye to a childhood memory.

"It's sad but it's a great turn out,” explained fan, Susan Pitts, “So we're giving them a send-off."

High operating costs and a decline in tickets sales are forcing the circus to shut down for good. Even after history was made when Kristen Wilson was named ringmaster -the first female to ever lead the show. It wasn’t enough to keep the show going.

The final show will be in May. Smith says it’s like losing a family

"I'm very sad,” said Smith, “A lot of the people I was on the show with are, you know, mourning the loss."

Shows will run until Sunday in Greenville.

