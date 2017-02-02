Red Cross assisting family after fire destroys half of Belton duplex apartment

Officials say a family of two has been displaced after their home was destroyed in a Thursday night fire in Belton.

It happened on the 400 block of Hwy 413 around 9:30.

Fire Chief Kevin Brooks of the Rock Springs Fire Department says his station and the City of Belton Fire Department responded to the scene and were quickly able to take down the fire which was contained in the back bedroom.

Brooks says the home, which was actually one side of a duplex apartment, was a complete loss, sustaining lots of smoke, heat and fire damage. He says a fire wall was successful in stopping the blaze from spreading to the other side of the duplex.

The Red Cross is assisting an elderly woman and her daughter displaced by the fire, with clothing, shelter and medication. The residents of the home are okay and one pet was able to escape the fire, however two family pets remain unaccounted for.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

