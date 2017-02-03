Police: Victim in stable condition after stabbing in Greenville, suspect arrested

The Greenville Police Department responded to the scene of a stabbing late Thursday night.

According to the report, two males reportedly got into an altercation when one man was stabbed twice.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Judy Street in Greenville.

Officers say the victim was able to take himself to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect has since been arrested, officers say. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

