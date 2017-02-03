Issue resolved after phones, email down at all Greenville Co. schools

Phones and email at all Greenville County schools and locations were down Friday morning.

The district sent out a release Friday that all locations, except the Central Office, were affected.

"Please assist us in getting the word out to parents this morning that all Internet, email and phone lines are down in Greenville County schools with the exception of the central office. If parents have an emergency they should call 355-3100. A service center representative will take the call and relay the message to the appropriate administrators at the school. We should point out that every school has a working landline so they can call out in case of emergency. We have worked on the problem throughout the night but at this point I've been unable to resolve it. We are unsure when systems will be back online." -Beth Brotherton, Greenville County Schools

At about 8:20 a.m., Brotherton said the issue had been resolved and that all email and phone issues were corrected, except for at Mauldin High School.

If anyone needs to contact the school due to an emergency, they are advised to call the central office at 864-355-3100.

Officials are working to restore service at that location.

