Report: Asheville man sentenced to 20 years for 2015 murder, ordered to pay over $5k to mother of victim

An Asheville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him of second degree murder, among other charges, reports state.

District Attorney Todd Williams said Kelvin Irabor was sentenced to serve an active prison term of 255 months minimum to 330 months maximum in the North Carolina Division of Adult Services.

According to documents, Irabor was charged with second degree murder after a 9-day trial which included 8 hours of deliberation. His other charges include discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon, reports state.

Irabor was connected to the murder of 20-year-old Dondre Nelson in October of 2015 after he shot him to death in East Asheville, said the report.

“In addition to serving the active term in prison, Judge Sumner also entered a Civil Judgment against Irabor of $5,260 in restitution to Dondre Nelson’s mother for funeral expenses paid by her in the burial of her son,” the release stated.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.