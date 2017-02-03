Detective: NC woman arrested, charged after stealing checks from her grandparents

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a woman is behind bars after being charged with stealing checks from her grandparents.

Detectives said 24-year-old Courtney Ann Truesdale of Marion was charged with safe cracking and larceny shortly. On Mar. 27, they said she was charged with forgery, obtaining property by false pretense and financial card.

According to reports, her grandparents reported on Jan 19 that someone had stolen checks from a safe in their home. They said the checks were passed at various locations.

An investigation revealed Truesdale, who lived at the home with her grandparents, was connected to the incident.

She is being held in the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.