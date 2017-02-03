Report: Greenville Co. deputies request assistance identifying 3 armed robbery suspects

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are requesting public assistance in identifying suspects they say are connected to an armed robbery at an Upstate phone provider.

Surveillance footage captured three suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Metro PCS store on Woodruff Road on Jan 18, detectives say.

During the incident, the suspects presented a handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk before tying the clerk up and fleeing the scene, reports say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.