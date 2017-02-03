Report: Greenville Co. deputies request assistance identifying 3 - FOX Carolina 21

Report: Greenville Co. deputies request assistance identifying 3 armed robbery suspects

Posted: Updated:
Suspects connected to reported armed robbery at Metro PCS. per deputies. (Source: GCSO) Suspects connected to reported armed robbery at Metro PCS. per deputies. (Source: GCSO)
Suspects connected to reported armed robbery at Metro PCS. per deputies. (Source: GCSO) Suspects connected to reported armed robbery at Metro PCS. per deputies. (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are requesting public assistance in identifying suspects they say are connected to an armed robbery at an Upstate phone provider.

Surveillance footage captured three suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Metro PCS store on Woodruff Road on Jan 18, detectives say.

During the incident, the suspects presented a handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk before tying the clerk up and fleeing the scene, reports say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.