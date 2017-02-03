Upcoming road closure in downtown Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Upcoming road closure in downtown Greenville

A City of Greenville official announced Friday that South Main Street between Washington Street and McBee Avenue will be closed in the morning to afternoon hours on Tuesday.

The listed downtown Greenville roads will be closed on Feb 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow the installation of an HVAC unit at 20 South Main Street.

Please plan ahead to take alternate routes.

