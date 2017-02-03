Experience daily life of kids living in foreign countries through 'Compassion Experience' in Anderson

The Compassion Experience is making a stop in the Upstate to allow visitors to experience the daily life of people living in a foreign country.

The interactive tour takes visitors on a journey into the lives of two Compassion-sponsored children living in the Philippines and Dominican Republic.

The tour is done through use of an iPod, a headset and 1,700 square feet of interactive space where visitors can walk through the children’s homes, schools, markets and hear their stories of hope.

Those interested have until Feb 6 to take part in the Compassion Experience at Anderson Mall. The journey is free and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, regarding times and location visit the Compassion Experience website by clicking here.

