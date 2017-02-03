Experience daily life of kids living in foreign countries throug - FOX Carolina 21

Experience daily life of kids living in foreign countries through 'Compassion Experience' in Anderson

Posted: Updated:
Compassion Experience. (Source: Compassion International) Compassion Experience. (Source: Compassion International)
Compassion Experience. (Feb 3, 2017 FOX Carolina) Compassion Experience. (Feb 3, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Compassion Experience. (Feb 3, 2017 FOX Carolina) Compassion Experience. (Feb 3, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Compassion Experience. (Feb 3, 2017 FOX Carolina) Compassion Experience. (Feb 3, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Compassion Experience. (Feb 3, 2017 FOX Carolina) Compassion Experience. (Feb 3, 2017 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Compassion Experience is making a stop in the Upstate to allow visitors to experience the daily life of people living in a foreign country.

The interactive tour takes visitors on a journey into the lives of two Compassion-sponsored children living in the Philippines and Dominican Republic.

The tour is done through use of an iPod, a headset and 1,700 square feet of interactive space where visitors can walk through the children’s homes, schools, markets and hear their stories of hope.

Those interested have until Feb 6 to take part in the Compassion Experience at Anderson Mall. The journey is free and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, regarding times and location visit the Compassion Experience website by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.