Woman, 91, killed in Laurens Co. crash; driver, 93, airlifted

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an elderly woman was killed in a collision on Friday morning.

Troopers said the 93-year-old driver of a 2008 Saturn was traveling on Lisbon Road just before 8 a.m. The elderly man reportedly ran off the right side of the road, up and embankment and struck a tree.

According to troopers, a 91-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was entrapped in the car and had to be extracted by mechanical means. She reportedly was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner identified the victim as Helen Coates of Breaqeale Road. She reportedly suffered blunt force trauma to the neck.

Troopers said the driver of the car was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.

