Controlled blasting scheduled for Friday in downtown Greenville

The city of Greenville announced controlled blasting in downtown on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the blast is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. at 305 South Main Street near Falls Street. The location is the former home of The Greenville News and is currently under construction for the development of the Camperdown Project.

The project is expected to bring more than 175,000 square feet of mixed-use space to the site, including a parking garage, apartment complex, hotel accommodations and office space.

Traffic will reportedly be stopped for a few minutes at the time of the blast on Falls Street. Officials said the Greenville city deputy fire marshal will be on scene to monitor the blast.

