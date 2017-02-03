Controlled blasting scheduled for Friday in downtown Greenville

A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >
Police shot and killed a 15-year-old student Saturday after he pointed a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot, authorities said.More >
Deputies said an arrest has been made in connection with a death investigation launched after a person was found shot to death in a Greenville County roadway on Friday.More >
Easley Police say they are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting late Saturday night.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >
The Mauldin Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Friday morning road rage incident.More >
Health and Human Services Secretary: Cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid would give states freedom to tailor the program to fit their needs.More >
A group of Upstate volunteers packed hundreds of Girl Scout cookies over the weekend to be shipped to men and women serving in the military.More >
A retired army veteran from Clemson, South Carolina was awarded the Purple Heart Medal on Sunday for his heroism in the army.More >
2017 Duck Derby held at Reedy River. (5/6/17)More >
The Travelers Rest Farmers Market takes place each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Trailblazer Park.More >
The TD Market in Greenville is back for the summer, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.More >
The Upstate community joined together in the 23rd annual United Way Hands on Greenville Day on Saturday.More >
Greer Family Fest. (5/5/17)More >
Sheriff Don Reynolds says 1 person was shot at the Yanfeng plant in Fountain Inn. (FOX Carolina/ May 5, 2017)More >
Crews were working to clear roads and cut fallen trees and limbs along Old Mill Road in Mauldin after strong storms early Friday morning.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
