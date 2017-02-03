FERC approves natural gas pipeline through Upstate

On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulation Commission approved a controversial natural gas pipeline set to run through the Upstate.

The Dominion Carolina pipeline is slated to transport natural gas through 55 miles of pipe running through Spartanburg, Laurens and Greenwood counties. Dominion said it will deliver 80,000 dekatherms per day to local businesses and power generation customers.

Upstate Forever, a non-profit seeking to protect area's natural resources from negative developmental impacts, said the pipeline will cross numerous bodies of water and rip through natural habitats. The organization is concerned about impacts to drinking water, increased erosion, and major ecosystem disruption.

Dominion confirmed the project will cross 84 bodies of water, but said it will be constructed in compliance with federal regulations to prevent natural gas accidents and minimize adverse effects on wildlife.

After an environmental assessment, however, the company does report potential impacts to American beavers and migratory birds. The assessment said officials expect the impact on beavers to be short-term, localized and minor, but they could face habitat disturbance, displacement and death.

"Individual mortality could occur if species are crushed or buried by vehicular traffic and/or vegetation clearing," the assessment states.

Dominion Carolina said it seeks to minimize the impact on animal habitats though, by following measures to restore and revegetate affected regions after construction.

