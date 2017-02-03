Report: Upstate woman claims to be Jesus, Illuminati after slitting man's throat

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing charges after cutting a man's throat on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a home on Magness Drive around 6:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an attempted suicide. When they arrived on scene, they reportedly found a male victim with a large neck laceration.

The victim told deputies he had gotten into an argument with a woman at the scene, 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Bailey, after locking her out of the home. Bailey was then accused of taking a knife and slitting the man's throat.

According to the incident report, deputies found Bailey in the living room of the home with blood covering her clothing. She initially told deputies the victim tried to kill himself.

The report states Bailey later said she "didn't intend to hurt him" but then said, "I ain't owning up to this." Deputies also reported she claimed to be Jesus Christ and the Illuminati, and spoke of controlling Pres. Donald Trump with a bracelet on her arm.

She was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where she is currently being held without bond.

The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment.

