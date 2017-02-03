Winter's chill returns this weekend

Cooler, more “normal” temperatures will stick around into the weekend. Sunny skies dominate Saturday while we will see more clouds on Sunday.

After a bone-chilling morning in the 20s, highs through the day despite plenty of sunshine will only make it up to 50 in the Upstate and 45 in the mountains.

For you Saturday night plans, be sure to grab the coat! Temps will fall fast Saturday evening, with 30s by late evening and 20s by Sunday morning.

Clouds roll in for Sunday, with the chance for a few showers or even a light wintry mix in the mountains. Highs will get back into the mid 50s for all areas by the afternoon with the Upstate staying mostly dry.

Rain chances increase next week, with showers most likely on Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Colder air spills in late week, as a way of reminding us that winter is definitely not done with us yet.

