Woman killed in rollover crash in Hart Co.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a deadly crash is under investigation.

Officials said around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, the driver of a 2008 Kia Optima LX was traveling on New Hope Road when she ran off the right side of the road and lost control. Officials said the Kia struck and embankment, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Melinda Millsaps, was killed in the crash.

DPS said alcohol or drugs may be a factor in the crash.

