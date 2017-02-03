Is Greenville mom accused of putting newborn in trash competent to stand trial?

A judge is considering whether or not a Greenville woman accused of placing her newborn baby in a trashcan is competent to stand trial for attempted murder.

Sharon Ferguson, 28, was charged with attempted murder and unlawful child neglect in 2014 after police said they found the baby boy in a trashcan outside a home on Chaney Street.

Police said a neighbor called police after seeing a trail of blood leading to the trashcan. Inside officers reportedly found the infant in a plastic grocery bag wrapped in a pink blanket. They do not know how long the baby was in the trashcan before being discovered.

Almost three years later, relatives said the boy has made a full recovery and is "doing great." But they don't think Ferguson is fit for trial.

Mental health expert Samantha Horsely and community activist Tracy Fant said they do not believe she is currently competent.

"We've been screaming it from the top of our lungs, we've been meeting with people, telling them from the beginning that Sharon needs to be evaluated," Fant said. "She suffers from mental illness, schizophrenia, whatever it is. We knew something was wrong and its been documented."

A second mental health expert, Dr. David Price, also testified Ferguson may not be able to full comprehend what happened and has an IQ comparable to an elementary school student.

However, experts called forth by prosecutors said although she only has a basic understand of issues, she is competent.

"Was she able to understand the nature and extent of the charges against her? Yes," said Alicia Hall, who testified against Ferguson.

Ferguson is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

The judge said she will make a decision on Ferguson's competency within two weeks.

