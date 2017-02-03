Deputies: Two arrested, one suspect sought after Pacolet armed robbery

Sheriff David Taylor of the Union County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are behind bars and another on the run after an armed robbery in Union County this week.

Taylor says deputies responded to an armed robbery at a home on Wild Turkey Lane int he Pacolet Community around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim told deputies that two men and one woman came to his residence in a white 4-door vehicle that night. The victim explained to deputies that he had spoken to a woman he knew as "Bre Clark," and she had asked to borrow money from him.

According to the victim, when "Bre" arrived, he went outside to meet her and was then confronted by a man at gunpoint and another man with a baseball bat. The victim told deputies that the man with the baseball bat led him back into his residence and took cash from him.

Taylor said investigators responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview the victim. They were able to gather the names of the suspects, and the sheriff says that within hours, two of the suspects were in custody.

The two suspects were booked into the Union County Jail.

Breanna Taylor Clark, 19, of Spartanburg was arrested and charged with armed robbery, burglary 1st and assault and battery 1st. Garaell Bryan Williams, 30, also of Spartanburg was arrested and charged with armed robbery, burglary 1st and assault and battery 1st.

Deputies say warrants have been issued for a third suspect, Rashall Jamal Tracy, 24, of Pacolet.

Anyone with information regarded Tracy's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 427-0800. Callers may remain anonymous and could be offered a reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

