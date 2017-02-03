Video, 911 call, new info released in fatal shooting of Charles Mackey

New details have been released following an announcement by the Solicitor's Office that no charges would be filed in the shooting death of Pat Mackey.

Deputies said Mackey, 57, was shot on Leona Drive on July 27, 2016 and later died at the hospital. The incident reportedly stemmed from an ongoing property disagreement between neighbors.

Community activist Traci Fant, founder of Freedom Fighters, said there was more to the shooting, though, alleging racism and adultery were at play in the altercation.

On Friday, Solicitor David Wagner said based on evidence, the incident was ruled self-defense. He and Anderson County sheriff Chad McBride spoke with Mackey's family following the decision.

“This is a difficult situation”, McBride said. “My heart goes out to the family but the evidence doesn’t support a criminal charge based on South Carolina state law.”

According to documents, Mackey had fired two rounds from a .22 caliber rifle at his neighbor following an argument, and that the neighbor returned fire with a .30 caliber rifle, killing Mackey.

Investigators say the video footage, physical evidence at the scene and victim and witness statements are all consistent with Mackey being the aggressor in the incident. Mackey's death had been ruled a justifiable homicide, the report said.

Saturday, Charles Mackey's family spoke out in a family press conference, accompanied by community activist Traci Fant.

"July 27, Pat Charles Mackey was murdered. That's what we contend, that's what we stick to. You couldn't convince me any different," Fant said.

One family member said, "They killed him for nothing. They ambushed him. You see in the video, it shows where the man was going across the yard and they have been planning to kill him."

Now with help from the Freedom Fighters, this family plans to make a wrongful death case and they are requesting the FBI review the case as a hate crime.

Video footage

In video footage from the incident, released on Thursday, investigators note the following:

Mackey backed his truck into the area of property between his and his neighbor's yard, then approached his neighbor's yard waving his hands around and appearing to be in a verbal exchange with someone (due to the angle, the other person was not visible in the footage).

Mackey then walked back to his truck and removed a rifle, which he pointed in his neighbor's direction.

Investigators say the video revealed Mackey then shooting what appeared to be more than once in that direction.

Mackey can then be seen falling to the ground.

A couple minutes later, another neighbor arrived on scene with a long gun after hearing shots down the street and the sound of a child screaming.

Investigators say all of the events captured on the video surveillance footage were corroborated by witness statements and evidence located at the scene.

FOX Carolina is in the process of obtaining the video.

911 Call

FOX Carolina was able to obtain the 911 call placed by the neighbor's wife after the shooting. Here is a summary of statements made during that call:

The woman explains that shots were fired at her family and that her husband returned fire. She goes on to say that she is not sure if her neighbor Mackey, who was lying on the ground, was dead.

She told operators her family had previous complaints with Mackey and knew something was coming. She also indicated in the phone call that Mackey had been antagonizing the family all day.

She said after Mackey fired at her family twice, her husband returned fire to protect them.

Below are excerpts from the 911 call:

Operator: What's your name ma'am? Caller: (name) Operator: Mrs. (name), what is the number that you're calling from? Caller: (number) Operator: So you're saying your neighbor shot at you and you returned fire? Caller: Yes. He shot out the windshield of our blazer, right where my husband was standing, and he returned fire. Operator: So you don't now if anybody is shot? Caller: He went down. Operator: What do you mean he went down? Your husband shot and the man's on the ground? Caller: Yes (spelling something in the back ground, not sure what). Operator: Is he bleeding? Ma'am, I need to know. The man on the ground - is he bleeding? Caller: I don't know. I can't see him and I'm not walking over to the line. Operator: Right now, I just need you to stay on the phone with me, okay? Just stay on the phone with me. I have officers asking me questions. Is anybody else hurt that you know of? Caller: No, but there are 2 other guys inside his house with assault rifles, but they have not come out of the house yet. Operator: What address are they at? Caller: I don't know, does anybody know Charles's number? Hey, does anybody know Charles's house number? It's (road name). Operator: It's what? Caller: All I know that it's Mackey. M-A-C-K-E-Y Drive. Operator: Okay. Like I said, I need you to stay on the line with me. I know you're upset, but my officers-- Caller: I took my children to the neighbor's house right before it started. We knew it was coming because he's been edging it all day long. Operator: Hold on... Caller: (numbers) Operator: I'm still here with you. Caller: I'm sorry, that is my husbands' nephew preparing him to pick up the children if needed. Operator: I'm still here. Caller: Okay. Operator: ...Hold on, hon'. Caller: I'm on the phone with 911 now. Operator: How long ago did this happen ma'am? It's less than 10 minutes, right? Caller: It was probably less than 5. Just as the last shot was fired, I called 911. Operator: Okay, and the last time you saw the man he was laying on the ground on Mackey? Caller: Yes, on Mackey. Operator: Do you know his name? I heard you say Charles. Is that his name? Caller: Charles Mackey. Operator: Is he white, black, or Hispanic? Caller: ...Complaint from us on him. Operator: Is he white, black or Hispanic? Do you know? Caller: I'm sorry, what? Operator: Is he white black, or Hispanic? Caller: Black. Operator: He's a black male? Caller: Yeah, and unfortunately we're white. Operator: Now tell me exactly what happened? How did it start? What happened? Caller: He started running his mouth to our kids, calling them all kinds of names and telling them what he was going to do to them. Okay, didn't know my husband was outside because he was out of sight. My husband stepped out and said, 'These are my children, leave them alone.' So then he went into his yard spinning tires and then started throwing mattresses and stuff at the line. He was running his mouth to my husband. Operator: Okay. Caller: He pulled a gun, my husband said don't pull you mean to use it. He pulled it and he shot twice. It was so close the glass from my windshield cut my husband. And my husband returned fire. I mean with me and him, and three kids and one of them wasn't even ours in the yard, he had to protect us. Operator: Now I'm not an officer, you understand, I'm just taking your notes and getting your side of the story for the report. That's what I'm doing. Caller: That's why I'm telling you all this now - so it'll be in the report. Operator: Yes, and it's all on a recorded line so you don't have to worry. I'm taking care of that for you. And as far as you know, he went down? Are the officers there now? Caller: Yes. Operator: Okay, I'm going to let you go talk to them. Caller: Alright, thanks. Operator: Okay, bye. Caller: Bye. Operator: Bye.

PREVIOUSLY:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.