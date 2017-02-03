Troopers: Motorcyclist injured during Anderson Co. crash involving ambulance

Troopers say a crash occurred in Anderson County on Friday evening.

The call came in around 5:52 p.m.about a collision on SC Hwy 8 at SC Hwy 17.

According to Steven Combs of Anderson County Emergency Management, an EMS medic truck was involved in a crash with a motorcycle.

Troopers say the a 2009 Ford ambulance was traveling east on SC Hwy 8 as a motorcyclist on a 2000 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Hwy 17 when the ambulance attempted to turn onto Hwy 17 in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to collide into the ambulance.

The ambulance driver was seat belted during the crash and was not injured. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was injured in the collision. He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

